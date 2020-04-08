Previous
Down to the Nub by gardencat
Photo 1739

Down to the Nub

After the petals fall off, and the seed pods develop and then drop their stiff brown packets of seeds, this is what is left on a tree peony. Nothing to do now but wait for the new buds to open and start the cycle again.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
