Photo 1739
Down to the Nub
After the petals fall off, and the seed pods develop and then drop their stiff brown packets of seeds, this is what is left on a tree peony. Nothing to do now but wait for the new buds to open and start the cycle again.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
365
ILCE-7RM2
7th April 2020 8:36am
peony
,
30-shots2020
