Guys on a Hill by gardencat
Guys on a Hill

Not sure what those two were doing up there. It looked rather like a non-contact martial arts demonstration, or an aggressive form of tai chi?

Maybe the closure of the gyms is forcing people out into the open with their physical fitness regimens.
9th June 2020

Joanne Diochon

