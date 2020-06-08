Previous
Poppy Pop by gardencat
Photo 1793

Poppy Pop

When I walked into th garden yesterday morning, I saw that the prickly poppy bud , and four of its friends, had popped open in glorious colour. Before picture here: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2020-06-04
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Joanne Diochon

