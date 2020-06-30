Previous
Rouge Cardinal by gardencat
Rouge Cardinal

A velvety, deep red clematis. One of my favourites. Last day of June's 30 days wild.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
