Photo 1815
Rouge Cardinal
A velvety, deep red clematis. One of my favourites. Last day of June's 30 days wild.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
clematis
,
30dayswild2020
