This was the smallest little squirrel I've ever seen, but he wasn't letting size stop him. He was all over the garden, stealing seeds from every feeder he could find. At one point he fell, or jumped, off a very high feeder and I thought for sure he would be injured but, he scampered off apparently unhurt.Just for a size reference, here is the same feeder being visited by a bluejay earlier this year: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2020-01-12