Beautiful Lady by gardencat
Photo 1826

Beautiful Lady

A female backbird looking pretty in the green surroundings beside the pond. Finally, today ,we had a cloud overcast to soften colours and mitigate the beating sun that's made the last few days hard to spend outside, for too long.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
