Photo 1847
Dragonfly Head On
A day late posting this but, oh well, life!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st August 2020 1:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dragonfly
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent timing and perspective. Fav!
August 2nd, 2020
Catherine P
Incredible focus
August 2nd, 2020
