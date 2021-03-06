Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2012
Old Beets
The last few, in a 10 lb bag of beets ( maybe you call them beet root, on the other side of the pond?). I bought them a couple of months ago. They've been sitting in cold storage and I think they have reached the now or never point.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
2550
photos
65
followers
46
following
Views
5
365
ILCE-7RM2
6th March 2021 10:54am
Tags
purple
,
beets
