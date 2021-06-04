Previous
Next
Nibbling My Way to the Nuts by gardencat
Photo 2096

Nibbling My Way to the Nuts

From what I've seen, bluejays usually take a peanut up into a tree, hold it against the branch with one foot and whack it with their beak until it splits but the cardinal just nibbled away at it, a bit at a time, till the peanut was exposed.

The previous picture: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2021-06-03
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
574% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise