Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2096
Nibbling My Way to the Nuts
From what I've seen, bluejays usually take a peanut up into a tree, hold it against the branch with one foot and whack it with their beak until it splits but the cardinal just nibbled away at it, a bit at a time, till the peanut was exposed.
The previous picture:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2021-06-03
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2649
photos
65
followers
48
following
574% complete
View this month »
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Latest from all albums
470
2092
2093
80
2094
2095
2096
471
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st June 2021 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peanut
,
cardinal
,
sixws-118
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close