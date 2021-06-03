Previous
Got It! Now to open it. by gardencat
Got It! Now to open it.

Well, the Cardinal figured it out and got himself a peanut from the cage feeder.Now he has to get the nuts out of the shell.

The beginning of the story here: https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2021-06-02
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
