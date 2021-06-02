Sign up
Photo 2094
How do I get those peanuts?
The cardinal stopped to consider how to get to those tempting peanuts.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st June 2021 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Tags
peanuts
,
cardinal
,
problems
,
sixws-118
