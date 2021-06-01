Sign up
Photo 2093
Hey! Are You Looking at Me?
The bluejay was determined to get his drink but he was keeping a cautious eye on me while doing so.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
bird
,
birdbath
,
bluejay
,
sixws-118
