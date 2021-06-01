Previous
Hey! Are You Looking at Me? by gardencat
Photo 2093

Hey! Are You Looking at Me?

The bluejay was determined to get his drink but he was keeping a cautious eye on me while doing so.
1st June 2021

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
