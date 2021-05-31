Who Am I?

Found this fellow sitting on my stone bench the other day. At first glance, from a distance, I thought it was a dove sitting there ( it was quite large compared to the local sparrows) but a second look revealed that he appear to be some sort of fledgling. The most obvious candidates based on size and on the adult birds that have been in the area the last little while are : common grackle, blackbird, robin, dove, and cowbird but internet images for all of these do not seem to be a perfect fit due to differences in colour of feathers, or feet, or shape of beak.

If anyone has any idea what it might be I'd love to hear.