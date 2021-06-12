Sign up
Photo 2104
Going Down the Hosta Funnel
Now for something a little abstract... a large roughly texture hosta leaf, after a shower, with all the water droplets looking as if they are about to roll down and through the centre of the leaf. May be better on black.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
3rd June 2021 8:34am
Tags
water-drops
costa
