Heuchera Flower by gardencat
Heuchera Flower

Another shot from several years ago when I spent more time on my garden and had more interesting flowers.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Faye Turner
Lovely capture
July 23rd, 2021  
Heather ace
Beautiful with the dark background!
July 23rd, 2021  
