Fleeing the Scene by gardencat
Photo 2141

Fleeing the Scene

The jays are bullies around the other birds but even they can be driven off by a determined squirrel.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera.
Heather ace
Great shot! I love the open wing!
July 21st, 2021  
