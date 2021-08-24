Sign up
Photo 2174
Trellis?
Leave a board leaning against the wall, for a few days, and suddenly it's part of the garden.
Makes me nervous to sit out enjoying my coffee for too long.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
2738
photos
67
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
24th August 2021 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
morning-glory
