Previous
Next
Trellis? by gardencat
Photo 2174

Trellis?

Leave a board leaning against the wall, for a few days, and suddenly it's part of the garden.
Makes me nervous to sit out enjoying my coffee for too long.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise