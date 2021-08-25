Previous
Blue Salvia Tip by gardencat
Photo 2175

Blue Salvia Tip

After days of super hot weather, and little rain, all the plants are looking the worse for wear. This tall, blue, salvia has drooped right down with only the very tip of the flower spike still pointing upward.
25th August 2021

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.


April ace
great lines ... lovely color
August 26th, 2021  
