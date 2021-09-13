Previous
Common Yellowthroat (female) by gardencat
Common Yellowthroat (female)

First time I've captured one of these, or even got a good close-up look at one. After a little google research I'm pretty sure this is a female. The males have a black mask across their eyes and their colours seem to be brighter.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
