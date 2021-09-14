Previous
Scruffy September by gardencat
Scruffy September

Both Mr. and Mrs Cardinal are looking the worse for wear these days. Glancing back, through a few years of September photos, I realize that this is a usual occurrence for then in September. How did it take me this long to notice?
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Joanne Diochon

