Photo 2363
Dark Days of Winter
I don't think I have the energy, or the optimism, to attempt a bright rainbow March so, for now ,I'm sticking with the colours of late winter which better suit my mood. May be better on black.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
branches
,
landscape-46
