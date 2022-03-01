Previous
Dark Days of Winter by gardencat
Dark Days of Winter

I don't think I have the energy, or the optimism, to attempt a bright rainbow March so, for now ,I'm sticking with the colours of late winter which better suit my mood. May be better on black.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Joanne Diochon

