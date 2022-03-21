Previous
Spring Day at the Cemetery by gardencat
Spring Day at the Cemetery

There's a small cemetery in the older area of my suburb. I go there occasionally and wander around. Some of the stones go back to the 1800's and, while there are some newer ones, I think even the most recent ones are more than 20 years old.The layout seems quite random. No straight lines here, but little clusters, sometimes family groups, a couple of areas that are fenced off as if the occupants of these graves were special or different from the others around them.
I go there occasionally and it is always a strange and unsettling experience for me. Life is fleeting and, 100 years from now, neither my biggest success nor my biggest failure will matter at all.
Photo Details

