Photo 2408
Jay and Magnolia Buds
I did have an easter bunny in my yard this morning, but my camera was not at hand, so I'm going with this bluejay, from a little later in the day.
Happy Easter to you all.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Tags
sunny
,
easter
,
bluejay
,
ndao3
April
ace
Love the blues and grays set off by those bits of warm golden light
April 17th, 2022
