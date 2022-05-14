Previous
In Retrospect - Claire de Lune by gardencat
Photo 2435

In Retrospect - Claire de Lune

A lovely, single, peony and the earliest herbaceous in my garden. Delicate yellow petals with a pink blush in the centre. It's been growing and producing numerous flowers, for at least 20 years, in my garden.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Joanne Diochon

Laura ace
Gorgeous peony. Lovely soft colors.
May 15th, 2022  
