Photo 2435
In Retrospect - Claire de Lune
A lovely, single, peony and the earliest herbaceous in my garden. Delicate yellow petals with a pink blush in the centre. It's been growing and producing numerous flowers, for at least 20 years, in my garden.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
yellow
,
spring
,
peony
Laura
ace
Gorgeous peony. Lovely soft colors.
May 15th, 2022
