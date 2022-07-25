Sign up
Photo 2507
Daylily Pollen - and a Shy Photobomber
He was really trying to scurry out of the way.
Thought this might work for the textures prompt for make -30.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
25th July 2022 10:36am
Tags
bug
,
pollen
,
daylily
,
make-30-2022
