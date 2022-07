Crafty Diagonals

I've done quite a few different crafts over the years but, right now, my project is making little stuffed toys for the cats at the humane society. I used to do this before Covid struck but then, during the lock down, they weren't accepting any donations.Now restrictions have relaxed and, they seemed to be eager to get something to help give the cats in their care some stimulation, so I hauled out the old sewing machine.