The Cardinal Family by gardencat
Photo 2540

The Cardinal Family

Father, juvenile, and mom cardinal. All are in mid molt and looking scruffy but, if I wait till they look pretty again, I'm afraid the younger one may have moved on.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great collage, they do look a little scruffy but beautifl
August 27th, 2022  
