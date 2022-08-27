Sign up
Photo 2540
The Cardinal Family
Father, juvenile, and mom cardinal. All are in mid molt and looking scruffy but, if I wait till they look pretty again, I'm afraid the younger one may have moved on.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
3239
photos
76
followers
48
following
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
Tags
family
,
cardinal
,
ndao7
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great collage, they do look a little scruffy but beautifl
August 27th, 2022
