Photo 2557
Bush and Butterfly
Wish I had had a telephoto lens rather than my 50mm prime. Oh well, I'm trying to think of it as a 'lemonade bush'.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
15
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
13th September 2022 11:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
