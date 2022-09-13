Previous
Ducks Again by gardencat
Ducks Again

Nothing special, but part of a little group of ducks at the pond today. They seem to be taking it easy these days. The youngsters are more or less on their own by now and weather, and food, seems to be in a positive situation.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather ace
Nothing special- maybe, but lovely in its simplicity. Nice ripples with the water and the hint of a view to the bottom. Fav
September 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
It’s a delightful picture
September 13th, 2022  
