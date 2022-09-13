Sign up
Photo 2556
Ducks Again
Nothing special, but part of a little group of ducks at the pond today. They seem to be taking it easy these days. The youngsters are more or less on their own by now and weather, and food, seems to be in a positive situation.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
ducks
pond
theme-animals
ndao7
Heather
ace
Nothing special- maybe, but lovely in its simplicity. Nice ripples with the water and the hint of a view to the bottom. Fav
September 13th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
It’s a delightful picture
September 13th, 2022
