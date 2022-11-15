Previous
Next
Twofer by gardencat
Photo 2617

Twofer

I was taking some shots of this cardinal when the sparrow decided to join in.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon
Two for the price of one, a great capture.
November 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise