Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2617
Twofer
I was taking some shots of this cardinal when the sparrow decided to join in.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3363
photos
84
followers
48
following
716% complete
View this month »
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
14th November 2022 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
,
cardinal
,
ndao9
judith deacon
Two for the price of one, a great capture.
November 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close