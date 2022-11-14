Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2616
All About the Ears
Most of the grey squirrels have a little bit of white fur on the back of their ears, but this guy takes it to extremes. He has very white, very puffy, tufts behind his ears. When seen from behind they almost seem to glow in the light.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3362
photos
84
followers
48
following
716% complete
View this month »
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
14th November 2022 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
ears
,
fall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close