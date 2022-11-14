Previous
All About the Ears by gardencat
Photo 2616

All About the Ears

Most of the grey squirrels have a little bit of white fur on the back of their ears, but this guy takes it to extremes. He has very white, very puffy, tufts behind his ears. When seen from behind they almost seem to glow in the light.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
