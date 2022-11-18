Previous
Next
Mr. Bright Eye by gardencat
Photo 2620

Mr. Bright Eye

Another bluejay, this one with snow on his beak after digging some seeds out of the snow. I think the jays are trying to take over my project this week.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise