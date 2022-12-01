Previous
City Squirrel by gardencat
Photo 2630

City Squirrel

Must be a feat navigating all the fence and hanging electrical wires but these guys handle it like amazing acrobats of nature.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Joanne Diochon

John Falconer ace
Great capture.
December 2nd, 2022  
