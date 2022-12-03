Sign up
Photo 2633
Lines and Loops
It may just be that I've been spoiled, by living for so many years in suburbia, where a lot of our services are buried underground but, I confess, the electrical connections in this urban setting left me feeling kind of nervous.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3381
photos
84
followers
49
following
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
30th November 2022 7:25am
Tags
electric
urban
power-lines
