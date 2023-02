Line of Trees - Winter Park

Winter came back to this area a few days ago but this is the first time I've had a chance to get out with my camera since then. I had hoped to get out on a trail or some other places more away from the houses and buildings but, while most roads have been plowed, the trails are still snowy, with sudden unexpectedly icy patches which present hazards I'm not up to t this point so, instead we have a row of trees from a nearby park.