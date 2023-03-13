Previous
Next
Not Much Left by gardencat
Photo 2732

Not Much Left

The cardinal came to the little tray looking for seeds too but, by the time he got there, the squirrels had already gorged themselves and scattered the remaining seeds far and wide.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
748% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely detailed capture
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise