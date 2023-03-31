Previous
Next
More Wet Birds by gardencat
Photo 2750

More Wet Birds

This couple of mourning doves were just hanging out in spite of the wet conditions.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
753% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh, they do look fed-up with the weather - poor things!! Such beautiful coloured plumage!
March 31st, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautiful photo, Joanne ... the darkness really fits the rainy day
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise