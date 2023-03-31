Sign up
Photo 2750
More Wet Birds
This couple of mourning doves were just hanging out in spite of the wet conditions.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st March 2023 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
doves
,
march
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh, they do look fed-up with the weather - poor things!! Such beautiful coloured plumage!
March 31st, 2023
*lynn
ace
beautiful photo, Joanne ... the darkness really fits the rainy day
March 31st, 2023
