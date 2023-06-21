Sign up
Photo 2832
A Flopsy Bunny?
Playing around with a shot of one of the rabbits on my patio. I've been surprised to see that, even now, when there are lots of greens in the gardens they still like to eat the seeds that fall under the feeder.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
bunny
rabbit
30-days-wild23
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sweet capture and presentation - ideal illustration for a children's story book! fav
June 21st, 2023
