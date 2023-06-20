Previous
Tired Little Dragon by gardencat
Tired Little Dragon

One of the sculptures in the Walt Rickli Interactive Sculpture Garden. It's a lovely little garden full of interesting sculptures in different little areas.
Joanne Diochon

