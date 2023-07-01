Previous
Happy Canada Day! by gardencat
Photo 2842

Happy Canada Day!

Celebrating Canada Day and our 51st wedding anniversary today, with two contented looking bunnies.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous! Happy Anniversary
July 1st, 2023  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture ... Happy Anniversary!
July 1st, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Happy Anniversary!
July 1st, 2023  
