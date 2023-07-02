Previous
Two Jays by gardencat
Two Jays

My yard has been full of bluejays the last few days. I'm not sure if these two are a mated pair or if it's an adult with a juvenile. I think by the time they are a few months old they look pretty much the same as the adults.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a delightful pair - such lovely blue in their feathers! fav
July 2nd, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a wonderful capture, well done Joanne. Fav.
July 2nd, 2023  
