Father and Chick by gardencat
Photo 2845

Father and Chick

House finches, I think. I've noticed the male around more often this year so I think they probably have a nest nearby. Other years they were just occasionally visitors.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

amyK ace
Excellent focus and timing
July 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! how lovely and a well timed shot ! fav
July 4th, 2023  
