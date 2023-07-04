Sign up
Photo 2845
Father and Chick
House finches, I think. I've noticed the male around more often this year so I think they probably have a nest nearby. Other years they were just occasionally visitors.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd July 2023 12:02pm
Tags
chick
,
male
,
feeding
,
house-finch
amyK
ace
Excellent focus and timing
July 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! how lovely and a well timed shot ! fav
July 4th, 2023
