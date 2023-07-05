Sign up
Previous
Photo 2846
Silly Photoshop Play
Spent a good part of the morning playing with this; a vintage copybook sheet image purchased from French Kiss, and one of my rabbit photos. No idea where this is supposed to be going but it's what I have for today.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
2
1
Lesley
ace
This has turned out wonderfully. I’m about to post a similar project - not a patch on yours mind.
July 5th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that is the kind of thing Louise does brilliantly and you have nailed it!
July 5th, 2023
