Silly Photoshop Play by gardencat
Photo 2846

Silly Photoshop Play

Spent a good part of the morning playing with this; a vintage copybook sheet image purchased from French Kiss, and one of my rabbit photos. No idea where this is supposed to be going but it's what I have for today.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Lesley ace
This has turned out wonderfully. I’m about to post a similar project - not a patch on yours mind.
July 5th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is the kind of thing Louise does brilliantly and you have nailed it!
July 5th, 2023  
