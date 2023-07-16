Sign up
Previous
Photo 2857
Yellow Daylily
Now all the Daylilies are beginning to open. Today I have a bright yellow one. Not sure what this one is called. I think I bought it a few years ago at an end of season clearance sale and may have never known its name or may have just forgotten.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
16th July 2023 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
summer
,
daylily
LManning (Laura)
ace
How very pretty! Is it a low-growing one Joanne? It could be Stella D’Oro. They have nice fat flowers like this.
https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/PlantFinder/PlantFinderDetails.aspx?taxonid=246299&isprofile=0&
July 17th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
@ljmanning
It may be. I followed your link and it does look a lot like one pictured there. I think the stems are about 15inches long.
July 17th, 2023
