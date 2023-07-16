Previous
Yellow Daylily
Yellow Daylily

Now all the Daylilies are beginning to open. Today I have a bright yellow one. Not sure what this one is called. I think I bought it a few years ago at an end of season clearance sale and may have never known its name or may have just forgotten.
Joanne Diochon

LManning (Laura) ace
How very pretty! Is it a low-growing one Joanne? It could be Stella D’Oro. They have nice fat flowers like this. https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/PlantFinder/PlantFinderDetails.aspx?taxonid=246299&isprofile=0&
July 17th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
@ljmanning It may be. I followed your link and it does look a lot like one pictured there. I think the stems are about 15inches long.
July 17th, 2023  
