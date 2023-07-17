Sign up
Previous
Photo 2858
Vanilla Fluff Daylily
One more daylily, this one called Vanilla Fluff, a creamy white one with a beautiful green throat.
WE got a little photobomber included in the shot.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
white
,
flower
,
fly
,
garden
,
daylily
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delicate close-up ! great detail even the fly enjoys the lily! fav
July 17th, 2023
