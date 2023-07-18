Sign up
Magenta Sweet Pea
A few years ago, my perennial, white, sweet pea plant suddenly produced a magenta coloured sport. Every year since then, the plant produces mostly white flowers but with a few magenta ones also thrown in. Sadly, still no scent, though.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather
ace
Love this capture and edit- like a botanical watercolour! Fav
July 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a freak in nature , but giving you alovely surprise each year .I have an everlasting sweet pea in the garden and this has no perfume either.
July 18th, 2023
