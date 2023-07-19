Previous
Climbing the Wall by gardencat
Climbing the Wall

Vibrant green foliage, with tiny pale pink flowers, clambering over the big grey boulders beside the trail. I took this almost a week ago but its been a hectic couple of days here, so I'm reaching back for it to fill in today's picture.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Heather ace
A lovely contrast in textures! I'm always amazed that greenery can scale rocks!
July 20th, 2023  
