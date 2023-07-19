Sign up
Photo 2860
Climbing the Wall
Vibrant green foliage, with tiny pale pink flowers, clambering over the big grey boulders beside the trail. I took this almost a week ago but its been a hectic couple of days here, so I'm reaching back for it to fill in today's picture.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
flowers
,
weed
,
boulder
Heather
ace
A lovely contrast in textures! I'm always amazed that greenery can scale rocks!
July 20th, 2023
