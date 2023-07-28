A Walk by the Lake

I usually try to take nice sharp photos. But ,when I saw this lady walking ahead of me, on the path, I had an urge to create a more dreamy image, a sort of amalgamation of many summer walks by the lake, rather than a sharp record of a particular day. Hope that doesn't sound too pretentious. Anyway, I took it with a soft focus and then added a hazy effect in post to give it a more faded vintage look.

I'm not sure if the finished product gives that effect or just looks like I don't know how to focus, LOL.