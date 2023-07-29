Sign up
Photo 2869
Beach Thistle
Don't really know what this is called but it was growing near the beach and it looks like some kind of thistle so, for me it's a beach thistle.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
4
2
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Shutterbug
Beautiful. I love the comp and the processing.
July 29th, 2023
Heather
Love the painterly effect! And cool with your frame positioned inside a tad. Really pretty! Fav
July 29th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
Makes sense. A lovely edit regardless of the name.
July 29th, 2023
*lynn
pretty image
July 29th, 2023
