Beach Thistle by gardencat
Photo 2869

Beach Thistle

Don't really know what this is called but it was growing near the beach and it looks like some kind of thistle so, for me it's a beach thistle.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love the comp and the processing.
July 29th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love the painterly effect! And cool with your frame positioned inside a tad. Really pretty! Fav
July 29th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Makes sense. A lovely edit regardless of the name.
July 29th, 2023  
*lynn ace
pretty image
July 29th, 2023  
