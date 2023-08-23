Previous
It's Been a Wrenching Experience by gardencat
It's Been a Wrenching Experience

Still trying to call up my abstract muse, but going in a different direction today, and keeping more recognizable elements in the design.
Joanne Diochon

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this - great colour comb, textures and shapes - fav
August 23rd, 2023  
Mark ace
Very nice. I really like the abstract look of this.
August 23rd, 2023  
