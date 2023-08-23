Sign up
Previous
Photo 2895
It's Been a Wrenching Experience
Still trying to call up my abstract muse, but going in a different direction today, and keeping more recognizable elements in the design.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3773
photos
99
followers
51
following
793% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
sketch
,
wrench
,
abstractaug2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this - great colour comb, textures and shapes - fav
August 23rd, 2023
Mark
ace
Very nice. I really like the abstract look of this.
August 23rd, 2023
